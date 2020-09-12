Premier of the YES Feel Good Festival in Zagreb on Strossmayer square

While autumn is coming to town announcing its arrival with beautiful colors and fragrances, creative agency Chicken or Egg introduces YES Feel Good Festival for the first time, on Strossmayer square in Zagreb, from September 16 to September 27. It is playful, invites to dance and great music, mingling in the open air, but also charming with delicious autumn specialties. The festival’s goal is to spread positive vibes and good feelings we all need, and the organizer is preparing different programs. YES has a beautiful autumn coat and brings the whole variety of seasonal dishes.

Already well-known restaurants & bars – Đurina Hiža, Cheese Bar by Rene Bakalović, Mangosta, Gingle Bells, and Marin Nekić – with autumn garden & smoker & cocktails will contribute to spreading the good vibes. Moreover, they have prepared interesting gourmet surprises.

You’ve always wanted to prepare your own corn on the fire or maybe marshmallow? Yes! To try an amazing autumn warm cake and dance under the stars? Yes! Practice yoga under the tree, cheer a new autumn vibe, and welcome new colors and beauty of the new season? Yes to that as well!

And huge YES for great DJ’s and masters of music such as Tomo in der Mühlen, Ozren Kanceljak, Stanko Bondža, Felver, and Pepi Jogarde from the Adriatic Coasting is getting ready for September 24 and especially crazy party: Farewell to summer.

Drop by Strossmayer square and enjoy our new autumn adventure!

More info at: FB: https://web.facebook.com/ Fuliranje & IG: https://www.instagram.com/ fuliranje/

Photographer: Sandro Sklepić