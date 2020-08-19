    3 days ago

    IT’S BURGER O’CLOCK! Zagreb Burger Festival from September 2 to 13 in Strossmayer Square

    306 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours in Croatia

    A New and Greener Edition of the Sava Sun Deck with a Solar Beach

    Tennis Superstar Dominika Cibulkova Loving Every Minute of Dubrovnik’s Beauty

    Necessary Measure of Obligatory Use of Face Masks

      25/07/2020

      Maksimir – The first public park in southeastern Europe

      Have you ever visited Park Maksimir? If you haven’t you better do that quickly, because this green oasis located in…
      17/07/2020

      Authentic traditional taste: Štrukli!

      Zagorje is a region with a lot of delicacies made by circumstance. Namely, in the time of poverty women from…
      10/07/2020

      Zagreb Funicular, the Shortest Public-transport Funicular in the World

      If you walk to the west from Ban Jelacic Square, you won’t miss to see and meet the charming blue…
      21/06/2020

      Cerovečki Umbrellas, a Souvenir With a Hint of Zagreb Tradition for Ladies and Gents

      Speaking of long craftsmanship traditions in Croatia, only a few family businesses can boast with the excellence and products that…
      16/06/2020

      Important Notice: Here is a List of all International Flights to Croatia

      From the beginning of July, many other Croatian cities will be connected again by international flights. Just last Monday, the…

