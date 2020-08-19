Barbara Djurasovic IT’S BURGER O’CLOCK! Zagreb Burger Festival from September 2 to 13 in Strossmayer Square They smelled like fish and meat, some of them were veggie, changing colours from red to green, prepared by the best burger Chefs from Zagreb, Varaždinske toplice, Pula, Fažana, Split, Dubrovnik and Ljubljana. Visitors of the Zagreb Burger Festival had a chance to try a few hundreds of burgers, and the tradition continues also this year. We celebrate fifth birthday of the Festival from September 2 to September 13, at the already known address in… CONTINUE READING

Just Zagreb 306 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours in Croatia There have been 306 new recorded COVID-19 cases in Croatia in the last 24 hours, so 2052 cases of COVID-19 remain active. 143 people are still hospitalized, with twelve patients on ventilator. 2574 people were tested in last 24 hours. Since February 25th total of 7.900 people infected with coronavirus was recorded in Croatia, 306 in last 24 hours. 5.678 people recovered, 170 passed away. So far 148.742 people have been tested. Source: Koronavirus.hr