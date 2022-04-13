The Conference ‘Work. Place. Culture.’ This May

The Dubrovnik story of Digital Nomads continues with the conference ‘Work. Place. Culture.‘ which will be held from the 5th to the 7th of May 2022 in Dubrovnik. It is being organized in cooperation with the City of Dubrovnik, the Dubrovnik Tourist Board, Saltwater Nomads and Total Croatia News, with the support of the Digital Nomad Croatia Association and Dubrovnik Heritage.

It is a conference that will bring together about 150 participants from around the world, with distinguished lecturers and workshop leaders, aimed at telecommuting professionals and decision makers, destinations, companies and service providers in the sector.

The goal is to further strengthen the position of Dubrovnik as a Digital Nomad Friendly destination and a direct promotional effect for the city of Dubrovnik and the whole of Croatia to attract more and more people working remotely and looking for new destinations to live and work.

Early Bird tickets are available until the 4th of April and can be booked through the official website.

Back in October 2020, the City of Dubrovnik hosted the first Croatian conference for digital nomads, entitled “Dubrovnik for Digital Nomads”. In April and May 2021, the program “Dubrovnik Digital Nomads in Residence” followed, the first of its kind in the world, as part of which Dubrovnik hosted ten digital nomads from different parts of the world for a month, and whose experience helped create the future strategies for this type of tourism, i.e. creating a better environment for future nomads who will choose Dubrovnik as their place of work. Since last year, the City has also been actively working on animating the stakeholders of the tourism sector to get involved in projects related to teleworking, which creates a register of offers intended for this specific group of visitors.