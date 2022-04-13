The Multi-Award-Winning ‘Murina’ in Theatres Across UK, Ireland, France

After winning the prestigious Caméra d’Or at Cannes last summer, Murina is had its UK cinema premiere on Friday, 8th April, with, among others, a screening at the London Curzon Bloomsbury. On the occasion, director Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović did a Q&A session with the audience, while the Q&A session accompanying the screenings will take place in several other cinemas in the upcoming days.

The film will be exhibited across the United Kingdom and Ireland, in cities including Manchester, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Sheffield, Bristol, Belfast and Dublin. A list of all the cinemas is available on the website of Murina’s UK and Ireland theatrical distributor – Modern Films.

Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović award-winning feature debut arrives in French cinemas on 20th April, while handling of its French theatrical release is company KBMO.

In addition, Murina is still touring festivals, having recently inaugurated the Music & Cinema – Festival International du Film à Marseille (MCM) and going on to inaugurate the SEEfest in Los Angeles later this month.

Murina had its world premiere in the Directors’ Fortnight section at Cannes in July of 2021, continuing its tour of a long list of festivals all over the globe and winning several awards. Some of its accolades include the award for Best Narrative Feature at the Hamptons IFF, best filmmaker or the Femme de Cinéma at the Les Arcs FF, the Grand Prix and Prix Cineuropa at Cinemamed in Bruxelles (along with a Critics Jury Special Mention), the Grand Prix in Luxemburg at CinEast, the Best Balkan Film Award at the Sofia IFF and many others.

Murina is set during four days on one of the Croatian islands and traces the strained relationship between 16-year-old Julija and her authoritative father Ante that starts to break when an old family friend arrives in their island home. While the father is busy attempting to broker the deal of the lifetime, the charismatic guest opens a window of opportunity for Julia, igniting her revolt against her parents. During a weekend filled with great expectations, Julija draws her family into a dangerous whirlwind of passion and violence.

Murina was shot on islands Hvar, Kornati and Kalamota. Alongside director Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović, the script was co-written by Frank Graziano.

Murina’s producers are Danijel Pek (Antitalent) and Rodrigo Teixeira (RT Features), with co-producers Zdenka Gold (Spiritus Movens), Jožko Rutar (SPOK Films) and Miha Černec (Staragara).