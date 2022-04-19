Photo Gallery: Decades of ‘Hot Wheels’ in Front of the Croatian National Theatre

The exhibition of old timers returned to Zagreb after two long pandemic years! It was held this Monday in front of the HNK Zagreb, Croatian National Theater. The organizer of the event is the Oldtimer Club Stari kotači from Strmec Samoborski, one of the most active organizers of old timer events in the region.

‘Due to the limited number of parking spaces, 105 cars are exposed’, said Andrea Weber, president of the Oldtimer Club Stari kotači.

She added that all car ages are represented, they have two Willis from 1943, then post-war models – one beautiful Buick from 1948, and then so on – 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s models…

Among the oldest cars was the American Buick from 1948, but all brands are represented, Alfa Romeo, Mercedes, Porsche, Volkswagen, Renault, not to mention a few American ‘hot wheels’ – Cadillac, Chevrolet… With already mentioned Willis and some motorcycle wheels.