The Story Keepers: Meet the City Guides of Zagreb

Zagreb Tourist Guides Organization was founded 1 June 2011 as a professional association of local licensed guides. Its members are true lovers of Zagreb and everything connected with it.

As they mention on their official web page, their goal is to protect the profession of tourist guides, improve the quality of tourist guides’ services, local tourism and tourism in general, protect and promote cultural and historical heritage and natural beauties of the City of Zagreb and Croatia in general, further educate our guides and make Your stay in Zagreb nicer and more interesting. Find more info here.