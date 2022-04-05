Place2Go: The World of Traveling in Zagreb

In the first half of April, Zagreb will be the gathering place of international tourism offer but also of all those for whom tourism is the choice of profession, life commitment, even passion. Camping tourism will receive special attention this year, but many other news is on the way as well.

The 9th edition of the International Tourism Fair Place2Go will take place from 8 to 10 April. This is the biggest tourism fair in Croatia the aim of which is to connect tourism offer with potential visitors and allow networking of all stakeholders who contribute to a quality tourism product.

In addition to numerous exhibitors from almost all parts of Croatia, tourism offer from Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Austria, Italy, the Netherlands, Turkey, Indonesia, India, the Maldives and, for the first time, from Montenegro will also be presented at the fair. It is organizers’ belief that this is not an exhaustive list and that other destinations interesting to Croatian audience will be part of Zagreb event.

Traditionally, the fair encompasses companies which offer all types and forms of tourism services as well as those which are indirectly linked to tourism, such as insurance companies, banks, teleoperators and similar.

Considering current trends which added to its popularity, camping tourism as well as caravanning will receive special attention. Visitors will also have an opportunity to see “houses on four wheels”.

In addition to the exhibition aspect, the fair is accompanied by a rich additional programme so the Smart tourism platform, covering topics related to business tourism, will also be presented at the event. On Saturday and Sunday, famous travel writers, influencers and bloggers will speak on the main stage.

The fair Place2Go will be held in the Arena Zagreb sports hall.

