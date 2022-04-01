Zagreb Funicular, the Shortest Public-transport Funicular in the World

If you walk to the west from Ban Jelacic Square, you won’t miss to see and meet the charming blue Zagreb Funicular in Tomiceva street. Also known as “The Old Lady”, the Zagreb Funicular, or in Croatian Zagrebačka uspinjača, connects Ilica Street in Donji Grad with Strossmayer Promenade in Gornji Grad (in Croatian Strossmayerovo šetalište). Its 66-metre long (217 ft) track makes the Funicular in the Croatian capital one of the shortest public-transport funiculars in the world.

It was built in 1890, and has been running since April 23, 1893. Initially, it had steam engines, which were replaced with electrical ones in 1934. Due to its original shape, constructional and most technical properties, it is regarded as a historic-cultural monument.

This unique blue ‘city elevator’ has two cars, each with a capacity of 28 passengers (16 seated and 12 standing passengers) and 2,240 kg. It runs at a speed of 1.5 m/s (4.9 ft/s), so your trip will take 55 seconds. Ticket price: 5.00 kn; Children under 7 years of age ride for free; emergency ride: 25.00 kn (plus a ticket per person)

This interesting Funicular has been a muse for many city events, such as Fuliranje Festival in Tomiceva, which takes place every year from December to January.