Photo Gallery: Melges 24 European Sailing Series 2022

It was Michele Paoletti’s Strambapapà to grab the victory in the first event of the Melges 24 European Sailing Series 2022, held in Rovinj, Croatia along the weekend on April 1-3, which finished with nine valid races sailed.

The last three of them took place on Sunday in south-westerly wind up to 8,5 knots and sunshine, with the ancient city of Rovinj and the Church of St. Euphemia on the background. Season opener was a success thanks to the organization of the Croatian Melges 24 Class Association, ACI Marina Rovinj and JK Maestral in cooperation with the International Melges 24 Class Association.

Photos of the event – © IM24CA / Zerogradinord