The Guardian: Enjoy the Extraordinary ‘Hidden Croatia’

The Guardian published a special article about world’s hidden destinations worth visiting this year, and the first in a series of articles is dedicated to Croatia.

The article on Croatia suggests places and destinations created for new tourist discoveries this year, and natural beauties, distinctive and picturesque towns and preserved and untouched landscapes of seven lesser-known Croatian regions.

Written by expert and multi-award winning journalist Mary Novakovich, this special issue guides us through the natural wonders, sleepy villages and car-free islands of seven lesser-known regions. Find it here and enjoy the extraordinary Croatia.